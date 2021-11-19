LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target to $17.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its price objective trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of CYCC opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
