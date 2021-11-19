LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Price Target to $17.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its price objective trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CYCC opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 522,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 209,612 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

