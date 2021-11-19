La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Sells $199,880.00 in Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE LZB opened at $36.53 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

