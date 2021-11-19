Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the October 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kutcho Copper stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 64,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,550. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
