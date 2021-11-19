Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the October 14th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kutcho Copper stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 64,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,550. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Get Kutcho Copper alerts:

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kutcho Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kutcho Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.