Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.69-2.07 EPS.

KLIC stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $57.72. 70,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,744. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.