Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 26.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones in a report on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krones presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €93.75 ($110.29).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €94.00 ($110.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -284.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.28. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €55.00 ($64.71) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($117.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.