Kr Sridhar Sells 7,104 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68.

BE stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after acquiring an additional 717,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.