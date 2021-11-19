KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KPT. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KP Tissue has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.20.

TSE KPT opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$101.28 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.78%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

