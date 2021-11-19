KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KPT. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.20.

TSE:KPT opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.38. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The stock has a market cap of C$101.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -107.78%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

