Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $21,557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 437,384 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $22,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 270,046 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

