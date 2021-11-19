Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the October 14th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKPNY shares. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 759,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,716. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

