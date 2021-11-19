Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RDSMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

