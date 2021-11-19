Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in October

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the October 14th total of 527,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KOMOF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 409,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,525. Komo Plant Based Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

