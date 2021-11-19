Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $73.00 at Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

