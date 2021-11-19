Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $73.00 at Cowen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.
KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $64.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
