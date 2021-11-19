Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 143,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
