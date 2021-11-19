Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €119.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.82 ($122.14).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €92.52 ($108.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of €94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €98.56. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

