Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kforce were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,786,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,480,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 88,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

