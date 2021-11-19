Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Raised to $198.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $194.00 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $195.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

