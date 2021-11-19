KeyCorp Increases Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $200.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:RRX opened at $171.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

