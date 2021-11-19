KeyCorp Comments on CubeSmart’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $54.47 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

