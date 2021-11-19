Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99. Kering has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

