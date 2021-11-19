Kenneth D. Degiorgio Purchases 15,000 Shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Stock

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OPAD stock opened at 8.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.00. Offerpad has a 1 year low of 6.80 and a 1 year high of 20.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,664,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

