Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of K traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.41. 1,634,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,269. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

