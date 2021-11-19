Keller Group (LON:KLR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Shares of LON:KLR opened at GBX 888 ($11.60) on Thursday. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 609 ($7.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,043.60 ($13.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 951.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 888.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The company has a market cap of £642.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.28.

In other news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total transaction of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.