Keep4r Achieves Market Cap of $810,617.97 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for about $9.38 or 0.00016155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $810,617.97 and approximately $6,925.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00227177 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

