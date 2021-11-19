Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

