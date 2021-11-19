Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Kadant worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kadant by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after buying an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kadant by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $229.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.29 and a 52-week high of $238.15.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

