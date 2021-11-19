K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.21.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.27. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.52 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

