Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JUVF remained flat at $$16.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34. Juniata Valley Financial has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 5.51%.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, trust, asset management, and estate services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mifflintown, PA.

