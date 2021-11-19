Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jumia Technologies traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 36776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,025,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

