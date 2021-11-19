JulSwap (JULD) Price Tops $0.0444 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $24.98 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

