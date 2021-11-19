Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $12.59 on Friday, reaching $264.00. 695,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,296,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.