JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GNGBY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a reduce rating to a buy rating and set a $41.32 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Getinge has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.16.

Shares of GNGBY opened at $45.89 on Monday. Getinge has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

