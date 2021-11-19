JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares alerts:

NAIL opened at $106.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.