JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.30. 213,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $113.56 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $473.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

