JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $68,000 Holdings in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nam Tai Property were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 432.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 91,259 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.