JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 53.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 9,607.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 299,661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LG Display by 3,045.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 109,663 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

