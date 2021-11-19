JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 812 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

