JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €63.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($72.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.11 ($74.25).

BNP opened at €59.52 ($70.02) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.86. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

