Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.92 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce sales of $31.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $55.75 million. Jounce Therapeutics posted sales of $62.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $46.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,374,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNCE opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $422.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

