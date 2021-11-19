Jonathan D. Root Sells 10,235 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 10,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $93,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.