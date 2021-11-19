John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BTO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 56,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $46.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

