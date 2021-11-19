John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE BTO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 56,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $46.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
