JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.65 and last traded at $61.40. Approximately 22,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,183,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.05.

JKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JinkoSolar by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

