JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $661.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 178.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 168,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,489. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

