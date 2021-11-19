JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $15,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $14,020.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $15,210.00.

JBLU opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

