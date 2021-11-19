Jet2 (LON:JET2) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,093 ($14.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28. Jet2 has a 52-week low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,234.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,265.81.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

