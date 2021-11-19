Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $11.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. Argus upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $231.92 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $142.59 and a 12-month high of $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.96 and its 200-day moving average is $209.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

