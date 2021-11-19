Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.72. 2,661,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,017. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

