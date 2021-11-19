Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.
Shares of CB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.93. 1,745,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92.
In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,764 shares of company stock worth $16,978,568. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
