JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.95 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $88.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.