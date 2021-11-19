JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, reaching $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 434,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977,216. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com makes up about 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

